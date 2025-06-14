Sauk Valley senior bowling and women’s golf results

Sauk Valley senior bowling

May results: Here are the monthly high-game and series results from Plum Hollow, where competition takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Connie Bontz (130 high game, 378 high series), David Bucher (169, 454), Steve Byars (191, 518), Chico Contreras (178, 457), Anita Dunphy (168, 439), Dan Dunphy (235, 606), Ron Erickson (255, 699), Tim Hamburg (172, 508), Larry Huyett (179, 488), Mike Imel (153, 400), Barb Jacobs (197, 480), Dave Jacob (193, 507), Dick Janssen (192, 518), Gene Joiner (170, 436), Bob Joyce (172, 462), Jan Kuepker (139, 389), Lloyd Mackey (187, 497), Ron Meagher (176, 470), Phil Mercer (185, 463), Doug Near (148, 378), Ron Odenthal (202, 473), Cruz Rivera (205, 478), Chris Steder (139, 370), Dee Szymanski (134, 367), Ed Webb (173, 432), Shirley Webb (125, 316), Jay Wolfe (223, 521).

Local women’s golf

Emerald Hill Ladies League results: On June 3, Julia Pratt took first in 18-hole competition. There was a three-way tie in nine holes between Karla Anderson, Pat Twining and Connie Wolber. Sue Nestor and Wolber won chip-ins, Cheryl Allen was closest to the pin and Pratt had the longest putt. Nestor was low gross in 18 holes and Wolber was low gross in nine. Pratt had low putts in 18 and Wolber was low putts in nine.

On June 10, Sandi Ivey won the play of the day in 18 holes and Marty Dowell won in nine. Wolber took second in 18 and Pratt was second in nine. Pratt also won chip-ins and Wolber was closest to the pin. Jane Minard had the longest putt. Wolber had the low gross in 18 holes and Dowell had low gross in nine. Becky Dieterle and Sherry Wells had low putts in 18 and Minard had low putts in nine.