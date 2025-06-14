IDOT: Lights to be turned off on U.S. 30, U.S. 52 bridges until Sept. 22

Mayflies are not very big, until they emerge by the millions from the banks of the Mississippi River.

DIXON – It will be lights off for two bridges over the Mississippi River this month.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was scheduled to shut off the bridge’s roadway lights on the U.S. 52 Mississippi River Bridge (Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Carroll County and U.S. 30 Mississippi River Bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County on June 13.

The reason for the shutoff was to reduce the number of mayflies on the bridge pavement, a news release said.

Mayflies are attracted to light, which can result in massive swarms at night and piles of dead flies below lights and windows in the morning. That could affect driving conditions and visibility.

The lights will be turned back on Sept. 22.