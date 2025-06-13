Ready, set, run!: Reagan Kids’ Fun Run and 5K return to Dixon on July 5

The much-anticipated Reagan Run 5K in Dixon kicks off at 8 a.m. July 5 and is preceded by the Reagan Kids’ Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

Mark your calendars: Saturday, July 5, is shaping up to be a big morning in Dixon.

The much-anticipated Reagan Run 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. and is preceded by the Reagan Kids’ Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., setting the pace for a day full of excitement and hometown pride.

Now in its 24th year, the Kids’ Fun Run launched in 2001 as an event to introduce young children to the joy of running. Over the years, the race has inspired many participants to take the next step by joining the Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run 5K training program – setting goals, training hard and completing the full 3.1-mile Reagan Run distance.

The very first Kids’ Fun Run welcomed 126 young runners, with 108 crossing the finish line. Since then, the race has grown into a celebrated tradition, bringing families and community together year after year.

The Fun Run is open to kids 9 and younger and, best of all, it’s free. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Eighth Street and Hennepin Avenue, next to the historic Ronald Reagan Home. This year’s celebrity starter, Dani Lovett, will lead warmups and pump up the excitement before the race begins. The kids will proudly wear their race numbers, eager and ready to follow a pace car through the streets in a fun, family-friendly environment. With safety as a top priority, parents and strollers are encouraged to join in the run.

The course spans 0.6 miles through Dixon’s crowd-filled streets, ending at Haymarket Square, where cheering fans, colorful flags, bubbles and a festive blow-up arch await. Along the route you’ll see motivational chalk messages and at the finish every participant is celebrated with medals, goodie bags and refreshments. Organizers add new surprises each year to make the event even more memorable.

Early registration is encouraged – especially since the first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt! With more than 200 kids running last year, the Fun Run continues to grow, promoting health, fitness, and community spirit, while inspiring the next generation of young runners in Dixon.

You’ll find Deb Trancoso, the event organizer, at the finish line with her dedicated team of volunteers, including friends, co-workers from BorgWarner, the Dixon High School volleyball team, and of course our other loyal sponsors: Advance EMS of Dixon, Boss Carpet One, OSF Hospital, Exceptional Dentistry, Grot Imaging Studios, First National Bank of Amboy, BorgWarner Dixon, Rock River Endodontics, and Dixon Family YMCA. The race would not be possible without their ongoing support.

For information about the race, visit the event website, www.reaganrun.com or call Deb at 815-535-8141.

You won’t want to miss this family-friendly, community event during the Petunia Fest weekend!

• Amy Boss is the creator of the Kids Fun Run that is part of the Reagan Run 5K.