A youngster shields himself from a deluge of water Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Water Wonderland splash pad in Dixon. The hot weather brought all the boys and girls to the yard to fight the heat. (Alex T. Paschal)

Families from Polo, Rock Falls, Morrison and, of course, Dixon headed to Dixon Park District’s Water Wonderland splash pad Wednesday, June 11, looking to beat the heat.

The pad was jammed with kids squirting water, playing in fountains and standing under the popular bucket dump in an effort to keep cool and enjoy the summer-like weather.