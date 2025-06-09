Rain didn’t dampen spirits at Rock Falls’ 4th annual Bellson Music Fest

Louie Bellson expert Josh Duffee and Rock Falls Director of Tourism Melinda Jones pose at the dedication of the Bellson plaque Saturday, June 7, 2025, at RB&W District Amphitheater in Rock Falls. (Brian Hurley)

ROCK FALLS — A bench dedicated to Louie Bellson highlighted the festival namesake’s rain-shortened day of music and learning Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Rock Falls.

Several bands took the stage at RB&W Park to pay tribute to the Rock Falls native who transformed the art of drumming. In addition to the live music, a drum clinic was held for budding and experienced drummers and a special bench dedication honored the musician. Rain interrupted the fest but fans still came out early to dance, take pictures and enjoy food at the amphitheater.