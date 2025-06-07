Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for May 25-31, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Richard A Humphrey Jr and Brenda D Humphrey to Midwest Disposal LLC, 1556 Red Brick Road, Dixon, $700,000.

Vijulima LLC and Nachusa House Se to People Of The State Of Illinois and Department Of Transportation, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-05-214-011, $720.

Universal Lake Shore Corporation to Opal B Hall, no parcel information available, $0.

Elisa Arlan, Vincente Arlan and Jesusa V Arlan to Maria M Nieves, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-378-036, $16,500.

John James Ress to Coss Joint Tenancy Trust, Dustin O Coss, trustee, and Elizabeth Coss, trustee, 84 Harrison Ave., Dixon, $12,250.

Lynn L Bleckeberg to Kyle S Kling and Haylin B Kling, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-328-072, $0.

Scott Allen Batten and Shari Richel Batten to Devan S Batten, 17 Tampico Road, Deer Grove, $275,000.

Debra L Nagy, Linda M Magnafici, Douglas R Hartle, Kelly A Eastman and Sylvia A Stover to Drena K Deets and Drena Deets, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-355-009, $150,000.

Joseph D Wellman to Kaitlyn N Henson and Elijah M Snapp, 307 Cartwright Ave., Ashton, $145,000.

Melody Meyers, Melody Kaecker and Jacob Meyers to Monica Hawkins and Bryce Hawkins, 1765 Brooklyn Road, Ashton, $425,000.

Beverly Johnson to Robert J Noy, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-401-010, $11,925.

Warranty deed in trust

Gregory A Henkel and Colleen T Henkel to Gregory A Henkel, trustee, Colleen T Henkel, trustee, Gregory A Henkel Trust and Colleen T Henkel Trust, 2284 Richardson Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Tyler Miculescu, 719 1/2 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dimitrios Ress, Efthalia J Ress and Helen J Ress to John James Ress, 84 Harrison, Dixon, $0.

Robert J Dondzik and Victoria A Dondzik to Jose A Martinez Jr and Johanna H Martinez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-255-020, $15,000.

Joann Borgert and Joann Haberkorn to Joann Haberkorn and Michael Haberkorn, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-328-009, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Shawn M Foster and Josilyn Foster to Shawn M Foster, trustee, Josilyn Foster, trustee, and Foster Family Trust, 1819 White Pines Drive, Dixon, $0.

Samuel J Beiriger to Samuel J Beiriger, trustee, and Samuel J Beiriger Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Wyoming Township: 22-18-04-100-012, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Matthew D Eads to Ty D Aljets, 1116 8th Ave., Fulton, $147,000.

Bonnie J Bush to Ebenezer Reformed Church, 405 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $0.

Frantz Manufacturing Company to Keith Stouffer and Kathy Stouffer, 1st Ave., Sterling, $7,000.

Ryan Eissens Construction Inc. to Michael P Stretton and Tiffany K Stretton, 605 3rd Ave, Fulton, $332,000.

Tanya Strader to Christine R Elston, 800 Dixon Court, Sterling, $248,900.

Jln Properties LLC to Janine Schiro, 1006 W. 5th St., Sterling, $62,000.

Brick Boss to Scott J Boss, 1107 Holland Drive, Rock Falls, $85,000.

Regal Investments LLC to Mason Adkins, 2302 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $44,000.

Ruth Ann Hazen and Douglas D Klendworth to Saddle Club Farms Corp, two parcels on Cordova Road, Erie, 19-11-200-002 and 19-11-200-004, $740,000.

Douglas D Klendworth and Ruth Ann Hazen to Catherine Baumgartner, Edward Baumgartner Jr. and Sidney Baumgartner, one parcel on Cordova Road, Erie: 19-11-200-003, $740,000.

Douglas D Klendworth and Ruth Ann Hazen to Edward Baumgartner Jr., Sidney Baumgartner and Catherine Baumgartner, one parcel on Cordova Road, Erie: 19-02-400-002, $740,000.

Karen Trich to Angela Marie Kuehl, 419 Deerview Lane, Unit 2, Fulton, $175,000.

Brhenan M Linke and Kendra A Linke to John Wett and Jacob Nikolas, 21464 Mathew Road, Sterling, $289,100.

Quit claim deeds

Margarita Macias and Jose Alberto Ambriz to Sandra Itzayana Uribe Flores and Jose Alberto Dejesus Ambriz Macias, on parcel in Hopkins Township: 10-14-253-004, $0.

Karen K Knappmeyer to Rochelle Steder, 605 E. 2nd St., Sterling, $0.

Karen K Knappmeyer to Rochelle Steder, 503 4th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Steven E Foster to Rrabi LLC, 807 Prosperity Drive, Sterling, $0.

Melissa J Williams to Thomas A Williams, two parcels on Lyndon Road, Morrison: 03-15-300-013 and 03-22-100-012, $0.

Dennis M Gaskill Estate and Ryan H Gaskill to Ryan H Gaskill, 26494 Star Road, Tampico, $0.

Derek Sunday to Jessica Sunday, 28040 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Ginger K Hanson, Vicky L Grzybek, also known as Vicky L Grybek, Dale E Sutton, Job D Sutton, Charles C Sutton Jr to Job D. Sutton, 205A Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

Kenneth W Miller to Vibrant Credit Union, 1501 24th Place, Sterling, $0.

Kent E Temple and Lorna E Temple to Kent Temple Trust and Lorna Temple Trust, 16970 Norton Road, Morrison, $0.

Ronald Sandrock Jr and Daneen Sandrock to Ronald Sandrock Jr Trust and Daneen Sandrock Trust, two parcels: one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-32-153-004; and one parcel in Montmorency Township: 17-08-426-003, $0.

Julie A Risetter, Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Newrez Llc and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, 1512 E. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Donald R Tegeler and Bonita J Tegeler to Russell Gene Tegeler, trustee, and Donald Ray Tegeler Family Trust, three parcels on Mellotts Road, Fenton: 14-05-100-004, 14-05-100-007 and 4-06-200-003, $0.

Bonita J Tegeler, Donald R Tegeler to Russell Gene Tegeler, trustee, and Donald Ray Tegeler Family Trust, 408 9th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Barbara L Kophamer, trustee, and 600 West Lincolnway Land Trust to Greenfield Properties LLC, 600 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, and 103 Olive St., Morrison, $501,000.

Douglas A Wetzell Trust to Bradley D Wetzell Family Trust and Peggy L Wetzell, trustee, 28339 Hurd Road, Deer Grove, $202,000.

Shirley A Fullen Trust and Shirley Ann Hewitt, trustee, to Shirley Ann Hewitt Trust, 2804 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Hoogland 2006 Family Real Estate Limited Partnership to Hoogland Keith Limited Partnership, 497 W. IL Rt 38, Rochelle, $1,140,544.

William Robert Messer to James Waugh, 207 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $137,000.

Matthew Shore and Marjorie Shore to Mark Dempsey and Megan Dempsey, one parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-302-006, $10,000.

Benjamin A Johnson to Zachary A Childers and Amanda L Childers, 532 Heritage Drive, Stillman Valley, $400,000.

Byron Union Rental LLC to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 112 S. Union St., Byron, and 113 S. Union St., Byron, $617.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Christopher Grimm, 508 W. Fulton, Polo, $119,900.

Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans to Veterans Affairs Sec Of, 153 N. Perene Ave., Byron, $0.

Osf Healthcare System to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 109 N. Franklin St., Byron, $300.

Eric Droege to Terry L Carpenter, 309 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $155,000.

Karly Weaver, Karly Clenney and Edward J Clenney and Timothy W Lampson, 1038 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $185,000.

Timothy J Patterson and Megan M Patterson to Lance Headon and Cassandra Headon, two parcels in White Rock Township: 18-13-100-005 and 18-13-100-006, $267,000.

Tracy Export Inc to Collin Curry and Rachel Curry, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-36-400-006, $340,000.

Kelly D Wilson and Sharalyn K Wilson to Brock D Wilson, 1303 Glacier Drive, Byron, $300,000.

Hre Builders LLC to Francisco J Diaz Tierrafria and Celina V Vargas Franco, 635 S. Regulators, Rochelle, $328,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Marion A Miller and Charlotte R Miller, 934 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $315,540.

Doris J Heim, Deceased By Heirs, to Steven Gnoffo, 7157 N. German Church Road, Byron, $275,000.

Zeke T Horn to Jordan Michael Howard, 2391 E. Montague Road, Byron, $190,500.

Christopher J Sanford to Timothy L Rienstra, 6365 S. Freeport Road, Polo, $40,000.

Michael S Dearborn to Barbara Ann Forney, 306 N. Green Ave., Polo, $55,450.

John Mark Russell to Ted Gesin and Gesin Rentals, 4045 W. IL Rte 64, Mt. Morris, $145,000.

John Mark Russell to Ted Gesin and Gesin Rentals, 4047 W. IL Rte 64, Mt. Morris, $150,000.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 212 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 1111 Frosty Morning Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Haywell Llc Residential Rentals to Marisol Martinez Esparza, 1321 W. 8th Ave., Rochelle, $124,000.

Joanne E Janssen to Paul Harrison, Rr 4 Skare Road, Dixon, and 5820 S. Skare Road, Rochelle, $225,000.

Quit claim deeds

Woods Equipment Company to Dale L Beesing and Diane L Beesing, No parcel information, $0.

Jennifer Diehl to Christopher Diehl, 16844 W. Goose Hollow, Polo, $0.

Patricia Borell to Joseph Borell, no parcel information available: 17-36-400-005, $0.

William E Frederick to William E Frederick, trustee, and Frederick Revocable Lv Tr, 302 Platte Drive, Dixon, $0.

Executor’s deed

Victoria Marshall, deceased by executor, and Estate of Victoria Marshall to Charles W Sauer and Linda W Sauer, 111 W. 1st St., Mt. Morris, $211,000.

William E Hammond, deceased, by executor, and Estate of William E Hammond to William Gersch, 202 W. 4th St., Leaf River, $50,000.

Trustees deeds

Susan Thompson, trustee, Virgilia De La Torre Perez Land Tr1 and Virgilia De La Torre Perez Land Tr to Ramos Properties LLC, 305 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $110,000.

Curtis R Freeberg, trustee, Curtis R Freeberg Tr and Norma L Freeberg Tr to Scott Hilliard, two parcels in Marion Township: 10-03-126-001 and 10-03-200-008, $92,522.

Kreg Gruben, trustee, Norman Gruben Rev Tr, and Doris Gruben Rev Tr to Zeke Horn, 1884 S. White Rock Road, Rochelle, $400,000.

William E Frederick, trustee, and Frederick Revocable Lv Tr to James Linsey and Monica Linsey, 302 Platte Drive, Dixon, $315,000.

Deeds in trust

Randell C Calvert to Randell C Calvert, trustee, and Randell C Calvert Rev Tr1, 330 1st Light Drive, Stillman Valley, $0.

Jude L Yount and Annette L Yount to Jude L Yount, trustee, and Jude L Yount Lv Tr, 402 W. 1st St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Jude L Yount and Annette L Yount to Annette L Yount, trustee, and Annette L Yount Lv Tr, 402 W. 1st St., $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office