Wadsworth to talk about 1946 Dixon kidnapping Sunday at Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society meeting

STERLING — Tom Wadsworth will give his historical presentation, “The 1946 Kidnapping of Della Stackhouse,” on Sunday, June 8, at the Lincoln Learning Center

This fascinating story of a doctor’s wife who was kidnapped in Dixon in 1946 provides a unique snapshot of how local life was different during the 1940s, and how local communities banded together in trying times. As always, Wadsworth provides a unique blend of excellent research, eye-opening details, and humorous observations.

Wadsworth’s one-hour PowerPoint presentation starts at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St. in Sterling, and includes free refreshments.

Wadsworth has been a popular speaker at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society. He previously served as a local minister, the morning personality at WSDR Radio, and corporate communications manager at Raynor Worldwide. He holds two master’s degrees, a PhD, and is the local history columnist for the Sterling Gazette and Dixon Telegraph.