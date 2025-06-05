Letter: CGH needs to negotiate with nurses’ union

I am not a citizen of Sterling but I have been a patient at CGH and I am the mother of a nurse.

First, I want to commend the staff who cared for me while a patient; I appreciated and valued their skills, professionalism and compassion.

Second, because of my proximity to a nurse, I am aware that nursing is stressful and, at times, physically dangerous.

Patients need help with disease and injuries and with the emotions that come with these conditions. Family members are stressed, often afraid and sometimes not at their best.

Nurses are the “front line” with patients and their families with their nursing skills, courage and compassion. Nurses need to be supported, protected, respected and paid appropriately for their training and their enormous responsibilities.

Note: I have had two major, successful surgeries by skilled surgeons; with abdominal surgery without the care of the nurses post-surgery, I would have died anyway.

When we support nurses, we are investing in our own health. It is not Dr. Steinke or the board who will be available when any of us is in need; any savings that may accrue at the expense of nurses and other medical staff, could, in fact, cost you, as a patient, more than any savings would be worth.

CGH administration needs to negotiate with their employees through their union.

Kathleen Burkheimer

Rock Falls