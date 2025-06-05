Letter: Abortion has devastated my generation

As a student in Illinois and the founder of LIFE Club at Newman High School, I urge Sen. Durbin and Sen. Duckworth to use the ongoing budget reconciliation process to end the forced taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion vendors, including Planned Parenthood.

Now is not a time to vote on party lines. It is time that our elected officials stop supporting the holocaust happening in front of our eyes. The abortion profiteers should not receive one more penny from the federal government and us the taxpayers.

This is not about denying health care; it’s about refusing to subsidize the destruction of innocent preborn babies’ lives. There are over 5,500 Federally Qualified Health Center sites and another 2,750 pregnancy centers nationally that provide compassionate health care, without ending lives.

Young voters like me make up almost half of the electorate. And we are watching. We are the post-Roe generation, and we believe in human dignity from conception to natural death.

Congress must act with courage and compassion by redirecting our tax dollars toward services that empower – not end – lives. I urge every elected leader reading this to use your vote to fight for all of your constituents, not just the ones it is convenient to stand up for. The future of our nation depends on it.

Ryan Welty

Dixon