Dixon’s annual Brush and Bloom event set for July 4

Emily Seier (left) and Lyndie Kastner, 12, paint up a giant octopus Thursday, July 4, 2024, on the sidewalk at the Old Lee County Courthouse. Discover Dixon’s 2024 Brush and Bloom event saw dozens of budding artists decorate the sidewalk around the building. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Discover Dixon will hold its annual Brush and Bloom event during the Petunia Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 4, on the old Lee County Courthouse’s sidewalks, 200-298 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon.

Participants can demonstrate art skills. Paint will be distributed after 11 a.m. The paint and supplies also will be provided by Discover Dixon.

Registration is required to attend. Registration for one square and a T-shirt costs $25 and is available through June 13. Pre-sale registration is available through July 2 and costs $15. Day-of registration is $20. Due to limited availability, day-of registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Registration fees will not be refunded and will be treated as donations.

For more information or to register, visit discoverdixon.com/event/brush-bloom-3.