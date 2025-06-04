State Rep. McCombie launches ninth annual summer reading program

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has launched her ninth annual summer reading club for elementary school students living or attending school in the 89th District.

The “Reading BUZZ” program encourages students to start or continue positive reading habits.

“I am thrilled that for nine consecutive years I have hosted this program with the goal of encouraging students to keep reading,” McCombie said in a news release. “Summer learning is important, but it can also be fun, and this program is intended to do just that.”

The program challenges students to read eight books before Monday, July 14. Sign-up forms are available at area libraries or online at RepMcCombie.com under the “resources” tab. The program participation can overlap with other summer reading programs offered through schools, organizations, or area libraries.

Participants will be awarded a special treat certificate from McCombie. Sign-up forms must be filled out by a parent or guardian and submitted by Monday, July 14, to McCombie’s office, 9317B Illinois Route 84, Savanna.

For more information, call 815-291-8989.