June 04, 2025
Dixon residents asked to check home security cameras for signs of missing Prophetstown woman

By Charlene Bielema
Madison Manning

Madison Manning (Photo provided by the Dixon Police Department)

DIXON – As Dixon police continue their search for a missing Prophetstown woman, the department is asking residents in the area of the 1100 block of Highland Avenue to check their home security cameras to help find her.

Dixon police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Madison Manning was last seen about 1 a.m. Sunday, June 1, in that area. Since that time, investigators and officers have followed up on leads from the public and have continued to canvass the area.

Investigators were able to obtain video showing Manning in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue about 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

Manning is a white female; 5 feet, 4 inches tall; 135 pounds; and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black socks and no shoes.

If anyone has any information or has seen Manning, call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

DixonDixon Police DepartmentBreakingProphetstown
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.