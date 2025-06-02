Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Dom Kramer

Fulton's Dom Kramer pitches against Forreston at the 1A Amboy Regional on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Dom Kramer

School: Fulton

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: He had two RBIs and allowed just one earned run on the mound to get the win in Fulton’s 7-4 over top-seeded Forreston to win a fourth straight regional title. He also had two RBIs in a 4-1 win over Rockford Lutheran and got the save in Fulton’s 3-2 win over River Ridge/Scales Mound on Saturday, helping the Steamers win their first sectional title since 2015.

Kramer worked his way back to the baseball diamond after a knee injury in the middle of football season.

Kramer is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote and responded to a Q&A.

How did you get into baseball?

Kramer: I got into baseball by my father. He has been there since I was 3 years old and still is to this day.

What do you like about baseball? Have you learned anything from it?

Kramer: What I like about baseball is it’s a game of failure and it pushes you to be better every single day and to be a better person and teammate.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Kramer: To me my strength is my pitching or outfield skills. I can track a ball down pretty easily and get it into the infield pretty quick. My pitching has always been there. I mix my pitches well which helps me.

You were injured during football season and were able to come back and contribute to the baseball team. What was that process like and how does it feel to be contributing?

Kramer: I tore my ACL and meniscus in game 7 in the regular season against Du-Pec. The doctor told me if I got the surgery I wouldn’t be able to play baseball my senior season. I was very devastated but as soon as I got put on physical therapy I grinned every day to get my muscles back to 100%. It feels amazing to be out there with the guys and hopefully make it to Champaign for baseball.

Fulton quarterback Dom Kramer fights off Forreston defenders during Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 action at Fulton High School. The Steamers won the game 28-0. (Earleen Hinton)

What has stood out about this year’s team? How have you guys been able to come through in the big games?

Kramer: The thing that is special about this team is that we never quit. We are very well coached and we are held to a higher standard because we know what we are capable of doing. We had a couple mishaps in the beginning of the season but when postseason starts that doesn’t matter. We made some history this past weekend but are planning on going bigger than sectionals.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Kramer: Chicago Bears and Cubs

Any other hobbies or activities you enjoy?

Kramer: I love to fish and spend time with family and friends.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Kramer: I love reading the Sports Illustrated articles.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Kramer: A new Mexican restaurant [in Fulton] called Don Julio’s. It is very good food and service.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Kramer: Favorite movie is ‘The Blind Side’

Favorite music artist or genre?

Kramer: Zach Bryan/country

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Kramer: As an athlete I gotta go with PE.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Kramer: I plan on attending Sauk Valley to play baseball and study animal science.