Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Austin Castaneda

Name: Austin Castaneda

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: He pitched five innings to get the win over North Boone, also knocking in a run. He led the Rockets this season with 30 stolen bases, 37 walks and 39 runs scored. He also tied for second on the team with 31 hits and was not caught stealing. He led the team with a 1.054 OPS and posted a .543 on-base percentage. The three-sport standout plans to continue his baseball career at Mineral Area College.

Castaneda is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote and responded to a Q&A.

How did you get into baseball?

Castaneda: I got into baseball from my family [having] lifelong generations playing. So as soon as they found out I was a boy and left-handed, they said, ‘You’re playing baseball.’ I also grew up watching my uncle Dylan Devries play for [Rock Falls] coach [Donnie] Chappell.

What do you like about baseball? Have you learned anything from it?

Castaneda: I love just being in the baseball environment. It’s a mental game, so having to accept that failure is going to happen, some people just can’t accept, and that’s where I try to strive most.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Castaneda: Strengths for me is just overall IQ and situations. Baserunning is one of those that coaches often appreciate me having. This year I’ve worked on staying down and driving the ball the other way. We knew going into this year I was going to get thrown outside majority of the time and just a bunch of off-speed junk. I attribute my success to my family, they are always picking me up and cheering me on. Also my coaches from Rock Falls, coach Chappell, coach Daniel Herrera, coach Brett Chappell, always working with me making me get after it. And coach Davo [David Arnold] from White Sox Elite Travel team. He’s taken me under his wing and wanted to make me a dog baseball player.

Rock Falls’ Austin Castaneda drives in two with a double against Newman Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Did anything stand out about this year’s team?

Castaneda: It wasn’t the year we were hoping for, but what stood out to me the most is the amount of younger guys that had to step up this year in tough situations. I mean these guys in years down the road are going to do great things. They are all talented players.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Castaneda: My favorite athlete is Ronald Acuña Jr. I don’t watch much professional sports, but I watch college, and Alabama Crimson Tide is my team.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Castaneda: Football and basketball. My favorite hobby is going fishing. I love going with my grandpa Rick.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Castaneda: Chipotle.

Favorite TV show or movie?

Castaneda: I have to go with “Wedding Crashers.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Castaneda: Favorite artist has to be Drake, but genre has to be reggae.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Castaneda: My favorite subject was probably criminal justice at Whiteside Area Career Center with Mike Wofley.

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

Castaneda: My plans after high school are to continue baseball at Mineral Area College.