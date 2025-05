Emily Heckman of Sterling is working tirelessly to give feral cats a fighting chance, even if it means turning her home into a makeshift rescue center. (Photo provided by Emily Heckman)

The Talk-Line interview for May 28 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing important news happenings including things to do to start the summer of 2025, an “Unsung Hero” in Sterling, redevelopment of Sterling properties, area court cases and the upcoming Reagan Run during the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival.

