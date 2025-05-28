Lineup announced for Mt. Morris’ 13th season of Jamboree concerts

Mt. Morris offers free music concerts as part of the village's Jamboree music series on Friday nights through the summer. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS — Summer officially starts June 21, but the Campus in Mt. Morris will come alive June 13 with free music concerts on Friday nights.

The 13th season of the Jamboree Free Concert Series begins June 13 when Rick Lindy performs Roy Orbison hits from 7-9 p.m.

The summer list of concerts includes tributes to the Rolling Stones, Eagles, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Blues, soul, 1950s and 1960s music, and bluegrass round out the summer.

“We’ve got 12 Fridays and a few Saturdays scheduled with a variety of superb bands performing for your listening pleasure,” said Jamboree organizer Larry Ubben.

All concerts are from 7-9 p.m. on the bandshell except for July 4 and 5.

“Local charitable organizations will be serving food concessions on every Friday night from 6 p.m.,” Ubben said. “Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will provide sweet treats and the Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center Popcorn ‘girls’, Emmie and Lily, will serve fresh popcorn on most nights, too.”

Ewe and Me Acres will also host a Farmer’s Market with fresh produce, baked goods, crafts and more every Friday from 4-8 p.m. on the Campus as well.

Schedule

June 13: Rick Lindy - Roy Orbison Tribute

June 20: Rocks Off - Rolling Stones Tribute

June 27: Johnny Lyons and the Pride - Classic Rock

July 4: SHiNDiG! - 60s Tribute, 6-8 p.m. at 105 W. Brayton Road as part of the Let Freedom Ring Block Party

July 5: Bagshot Row - 50s, 60s Rock and Roll from 6-9 p.m., uptown for the Let Freedom Ring Car Show

July 11: The All-Star Superband - Big Band Jazz

July 18: Grass Attack - Bluegrass

July 25: Chicago Tribute Anthology - Music from the Band Chicago and more

Aug. 1: Brass From The Past, Classic Rock

Aug. 8: The Jimmys Featuring Marcia Ball - Blues, Funk, Soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies - Surf Rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets - 50s, 60s Rock and Roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers - Reggae, Rock, Pop, and Calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight - Eagles Tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones - 50s, 60s Rock & Roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons - Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute