Everett Dearing loads up baskets of petunias in the back of a Dixon city truck Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Workers picked up the flowers from Nichol’s Greenhouse to put them on the poles around town. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — In what’s proving to be a rite of spring, Dixon’s petunias have taken their place along the street lights in the city’s downtown.

Propagating at Nichol’s Greenhouse since early April, the pink flowers have grown and flourished to add a spark of color and a pleasant aroma for those passing by. As the sun warms their delicate petals and cooling waters add nourishment, the plants will grow and cascade down from their basket homes.