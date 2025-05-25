Eastland’s Hunter Miller pitches complete game for regional title: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Eastland 8, Milledgeville 4: Milledgeville led 4-0 before the Cougars chipped away at the lead and took control with four runs in the fifth inning to help win the Class 1A Eastland Regional title. Hunter Miller pitched a complete game for Eastland with four strikeouts, one walk, eight hits and one earned run allowed. Evan Schenk and Blake Wooden each had two hits and an RBI for the Missiles.

Dunlap 9, Dixon 2: The Dukes were out-hit 10-3 in the road setback, their 11th straight loss. Dunlap used five different pitchers to strike out 12 Dixon batters and walk none. Brady Feit pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings for Dixon.

Softball

LaSalle-Peru 11, Sterling 4: Bree Taylor led Sterling with three hits and Kaity Taylor had two RBIs in the home setback. L-P out-hit Sterling 10-7 and took advantage of seven unearned runs in two innings. L-P’s Kelsie Fredrick had a single, triple, home run and three RBIs. Callie Murdes also had three hits and three RBIs for L-P.

Metamora 10, Sterling 0 (6 inn.): The Warriors were out-hit 10-1 in the road loss. Metamora’s Nora Johnson struck out two in five hitless innings to get the win. Layla Wright had Sterling’s lone hit.

Girls soccer

Rockford Boylan Catholic 4, Dixon 0: The fourth-seeded Duchesses fell to the top-seeded Titans to close the season in the Class 2A Boylan Catholic Regional finals. Dixon finished 15-8-1

Boys tennis

Class 1A Freeport Sectional: Newman’s Joel Rhodes finished as sectional singles runner-up after falling 6-0, 6-0 to Alleman’s undefeated three-time state champion Nicholas Patrick. Having qualified for state by reaching the semifinals on Friday, he edged Geneseo’s Ben Robinson in three sets to advance to the final. Sterling’s Aron Rivera fell to Patrick 6-0, 6-0 before taking third by the same score.

Alleman (24 points) was the team champion and Sterling (11) took fifth, followed by Newman (eight) and Dixon (four).