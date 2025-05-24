Beyond Trim: How much protein is enough? 

Nutrition trends tend to come and go. One that seems to have traction is the notion that we should all be eating lots of protein. Food manufacturers boldly feature protein content on their labels. Fitness influencers encourage us to cram as much protein as possible into our meals and snacks.

Just how much protein is enough? What is too little? Is it possible to get too much? Before we answer those questions, we need to understand what protein is and why our bodies need it.

Protein is one of three nutrients that are a source of calories in food. The others are carbohydrates and fats. Protein, carbs and fat are referred to as macronutrients because our body needs a larger supply of them than, say, vitamins or minerals.

Your body is made of protein – think muscles, skin, hair, nails and even hormones such as insulin. Protein is made up of amino acids. Your body uses and reuses amino acids, but there are nine amino acids that it can’t create internally. We need to eat food that contains those nine “essential” amino acids.

Luckily, they are widely present. Animal foods such as meat, chicken, fish, eggs, milk, etc., provide all nine. Some plants such as quinoa, soy, hemp seeds and chia seeds contain all nine. In fact, all plant foods contain some essential amino acids; they just might not have all nine.

One misconception about protein is that we need protein for energy. Your body actually prefers carbohydrates for energy. They are the easiest to break down and turn into blood sugar. We can digest protein for energy, but it’s a longer process. That’s why eating a little protein for each meal and snack can help us to feel satisfied for longer, but relying solely on protein for energy can overwork our kidneys.

How much do we need? Many health experts suggest a daily consumption of 1 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. You can calculate your protein needs by dividing your body weight in pounds by 2.2, then multiplying the result by a number between 1 and 1.5.

If you don’t want to do the math, don’t worry too much. Most Americans get plenty of protein. If your plate at every meal contains a 3- to 4-ounce serving of animal protein, or two servings of complimentary plant protein such as rice and beans, you are getting all nine amino acids. You also get additional protein from vegetables. Spinach, broccoli, peas and potatoes all contain decent amounts of protein.

It’s possible that you might not get enough protein (or, indeed, many other nutrients) if your diet consists of highly processed junk foods. Please steer clear of those!

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.