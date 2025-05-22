6th DUI leads to 6-year prison sentence for Iowa man in Whiteside County case

MORRISON – An Iowa man has been sentenced to up to 6 years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence in Whiteside County.

Mark T. Kelly, 54, of Eldridge, pleaded guilty Monday, May 19, to the charge, a Class X felony because he had at least five previous DUI violations, according to Whiteside County court records.

A second count of felony aggravated driving under the influence and one count of driving while license suspended, and without the required ignition interlock device, and one count of improper traffic lane usage were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Kelly was charged March 9 with those offenses. He also must complete 18 months of mandatory supervised release, and was ordered to pay $1,936 in fines, fees and court costs.

Kelly, that same day, was also sentenced for his fifth aggravated DUI, a Class 1 felony, which he was accused of committing in Whiteside County in March 2023. He was sentenced to four years in prison, one year of mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay $5,231 in fines, fees and court costs.

He pleaded guilty to that charge in July 2024; a second count of aggravated DUI was dismissed. He was allowed at that time to join the county’s drug court program, with his sentencing contingent on completion.

He was terminated from the drug court program after his March arrest and detained at the Whiteside County Jail pending sentencing. He has been given credit for 62 days served in jail.