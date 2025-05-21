Two Dixon firefighters sworn in Monday

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes (right) administered the oath of office to firefighter/EMT Tristan Ramirez at the Dixon City Council meeting Monday, May 19, 2025, at Dixon City Hall. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes administered the oath of office at Monday’s City Council meeting to two firefighters who joined the Dixon City Fire Department in summer 2024.

Firefighter/EMT Tristan Ramirez joined the department on June 17, 2024. He completed the fire academy in fall 2024 and will be starting paramedic class in the next couple of months. Ramirez also holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and is a 2015 graduate of Brother Rice High School in Chicago, Dixon City Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said.

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes (right) administered the oath of office for firefighter/EMT Jacob Sibley at the Dixon City Council meeting, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Payton Felix)

Firefighter/EMT Jacob Sibley, a 2020 Dixon High School graduate, joined the department on July 8, 2024. Sibley completed EMT basic class in fall 2024 and the fire academy in spring 2025. He’ll also be joining Ramirez in the summer paramedic class, Buskohl said.