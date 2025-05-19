Fire destroys shed in Dixon

DIXON — The Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural FPD and Advance EMS were dispatched Friday night to 1622 W. Ninth St. for a reported garage fire.

Crews arrived on scene just after 6 p.m. to find a fully involved detached garage and the side of the house on fire, according to a news release. Fire crews extinguished the fire. The resident was not home at the time of the fire. There were no responder injuries during suppression efforts. All units were clear of the scene at 9 p.m.

The fire cause was ruled undetermined by an Office of the State Fire Marshal investigator, according to the release.

Assistance was received from Dixon Police Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Oregon Fire Department, Polo Fire Department and EMS, Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS.