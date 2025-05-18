Morrison softball beats Oregon 5-0: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Morrison 5, Oregon 0: Bella Duncan went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and a solo home run in the win at Oregon. She also pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in the circle. Oregon’s Isabella Berg struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Morrison 15, Pecatonica 0 (4 inn.): Ava Duncan pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and Bella Duncan had three hits and one RBI in the win. Bella Scachette and Elle Milnes added two RBIs apiece.

Oregon 16, Pecatonica 1 (3 inn.): Ella Dannhorn was 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the home win. Kaelin Shaffer and Madison Shaffer each had two RBIs.

Somonauk 16, Newman 11: Errors doomed the Comets as they gave up 10 unearned runs. Lucy Oetting doubled and had three RBIs and Anna Propheter knocked in three more for Newman.

Marquette 18, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): Forreston gave up 15 runs in the second inning and had just one hit in the road setback.

Baseball

Rochelle 4, Dixon 3: Jake Whelan led Dixon with a double, triple and RBI in the road setback. Dixon gave up an unearned run in the loss.

Rochelle 7, Dixon 6: Dixon’s rally fell short after trailing 7-1 after five innings. Brady Lawrence hit a home run with two RBIs as the Dukes’ designated hitter.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 10, Oregon 7: Kade Girton and Gavin Morrow each had two hits but the Hawks fell short at home after giving up four unearned runs.

Marquette 10, Forreston 4: Marquette took control with eight runs in the fourth inning as the Cardinals fell short on the road. Mickey Probst led Forreston with two RBIs.