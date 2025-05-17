Newman’s Wyatt Widolff wins 800: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys track and field

Newman’s Wyatt Widolff wins 800 at TRAC meet: The Comets took ninth at the Three Rivers Athletic Conference meet at Sherrard with 37.5 points. Orion won with 91.5 points, followed by Kewanee (88), Mercer County (87) and Princeton (76).

Wyatt Widolff won the 800 meters and joined Cody McBride, Trevor Simpson and Briar Ivey to take second in the 4x800 relay.

George Jungerman was second in the discus with a personal record of 46.94 meters. Newman’s Brady Williamson, Widolff, McBride and Ivey took third in the 4x400.

Baseball

Dunlap 10, Sterling 3: Eli Penne and Adrian Monarrez each had two hits for Sterling in the road loss. Dunlap took control with five runs in the third inning.

Winnebago 4, Rock Falls 0: Connor Fritz and Carter Hunter each had two hits for the Rockets in the road loss. Two Winnebago pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the shutout.

Bureau Valley 11, Eastland 3: BV out-hit Eastland 15-5 in the road win. Drake Taylor went 5 for 5 with four RBIs and Brock Rediger knocked in three runs for the Storm.

Lena-Winslow 7, Milledgeville 6: The Missiles rallied for three runs in the seventh but the comeback fell short on the road. Bryson Wiersema led the Missiles with two RBIs.

Ashton-Franklin Center 19, Newark 16 (8 inn.): The Raiders scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras with the game tied at 14. They grabbed a walk-off, comeback win as Caleb Thomas hit a three-run home run to end it.

Softball

Fulton 10, Galena 4: The Steamers took control with six runs in the third inning in the road win. Belle Curley led the team with four RBIs and Kylie Smither hit a home run with two RBIs.

Stillman Valley 5, Oregon 4: The Hawks fell short on the road after the Cardinals scored five times in the fifth inning. Ella Dannhorn hit a home run with two RBIs for Oregon.