Marquette softball has big second inning in run-rule win over Newman

Marquette's Taylor Cuchra connects on a pitch. Marquette traveled to Newman to play a game on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

STERLING – In the final week of the regular season, both Marquette and Newman looked to fine tune their play on Friday as they head into next week’s regional tournaments.

Marquette got a step closer to getting to where they want to be next week in the Class 1A postseason after a 15-1 five-inning win on a windy day over Newman, who has one more game to go this week before heading into regional play.

The Crusaders (24-6) also have one more regular season game, on their home field Saturday versus Forreston, and a run-rule win where nearly every starting and reserve batter reached base was what they needed to have added confidence.

Newman third baseman Brenleigh Cook gets ready to tag a player in a rundown while shortstop Lucy Oetting backs up the play. Marquette traveled to Newman' to play a game on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

“It was fun to watch,” Marquette coach Curtiss Johnson said. “These girls have been playing together and playing hard. They’re trying to reach their full potential, and I’m proud of them.”

The Comets (9-17) reached base only three times in the first four innings against Crusaders starting pitcher Savanah Erickson, who struck out two and walked two without allowing a hit before the Comets got their bats going in the fifth inning and scored their lone run.

Hunter Hopkins led the game off for the Crusaders with a bunt single and advanced to third base on a throwing error before Kelsey Cuchra drove her in on the next at-bat with a single to right field.

The Crusaders’ 11-run second inning sent the game out of reach. Kinley Rick had an RBI single and Kelsey Cuchra added an RBI sacrifice fly before Taylor Cuchra sent a 2-0 pitch over the left field fence, against the wind, for a two-run home run, her 15th of the year, and a 5-0 lead.

“It went down the middle, and you just can’t let those ones go,” Cuchra said. “Overall, we’re good hitters. When we put the bat on the ball, that’s what happens.”

Newman third baseman Brenleigh Cook gets ready to tag a player in a rundown while shortstop Lucy Oetting backs up the play. Marquette traveled to Newman' to play a game on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Lily Brewer and Kelsey Cuchra also added RBIs during the big inning; Kelsey added one more RBI in the fourth, where Kealey Rick also drove in a run.

Newman avoided a shutout in the fifth as Veronica Haley, Charley Frank and Lucy Oetting reached base with singles; Oetting’s hit drove in Helen Papoccia, who reached on a one-out error.

“We all thought we wanted to try our hardest, play our best and still have good energy,” Oetting said. “We picked it up in the end and were getting a little bit louder.”

Claire Von Holten took the loss for the Comets, but coach Charlie Woodward praised her efforts after being called to start in the circle after an injury elsewhere in their pitching staff.

“One of our pitchers wasn’t available today, so we had to throw someone out there and Claire did a great job tonight,” Woodward said. “She battled as much as she could out there.”

Newman's Claire Von Holten pitches. Marquette traveled to Newman' to play a game on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Hopkins (four), Brewer and Kinley Rick (three each) reached base in all of their plate appearances among starters.

The Crusaders have won 11 out of the past 13 games with the pair of losses handed to them by unbeaten Seneca.

“We’re looking good,” Taylor Cuchra said. “If we maintain our hitting and fielding, I know we’ll be perfectly fine. I know our regional is pretty good, and sectionals, too, if we make it that far, and we’re just looking at it one game at a time right now.”

Postseason play for both teams begins Tuesday. Newman hosts Somonauk on Saturday. Woodward said despite the tough loss, his team is feeling good and getting more positive down the regular season stretch.

“I think the girls took this game as a learning lesson to see what they could gain from it,” Woodward said. “They felt good coming out of the [post game] huddle and we’ll have some fun tomorrow.”