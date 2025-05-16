Morrison Fire Department pancake breakfast is May 18

MORRISON – The Morrison Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18.

The event will be at the Morrison Fire Department, 206 W. Main St. in Morrison. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost of the meal is a donation to the Morrison Fire Department.

All donations will go toward helping the Morrison Fire Department to provide and maintain proper equipment and tools to perform services to the community. This year, the department is working to upgrade one of its engines.

In the past few years, MFD has used money received from these events to purchase items such as grain bin rescue equipment. The grain bin rescue equipment helps aid MFD with any emergencies in which someone is trapped inside of a grain bin.

MFD also looks to purchase extrication tools in the near future. These tools are used to safely and quickly save lives in motor vehicle crashes when the occupants of the vehicle become trapped inside.

The Morrison Fire Department is a nonprofit organization that provides fire protection and various emergency services.