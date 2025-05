Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery Operations Manager Lauren Metzler stands with her children at the ribboncutting for Cledy's House of Hope, a new women's sober living facility in Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

ROCK FALLS — Cledy’s House of Hope, a 42-bed sober living facility for women in Rock Falls, was celebrated Tuesday, May 13, with a ribboncutting ceremony.

The facility has been created thanks to a donation from Highlight Healthcare, which gave two buildings at 430 Martin Road in Rock Falls to Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, one for Cledy’s House of Hope.