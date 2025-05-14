Mt. Morris man sentenced to probation on battery charge

OREGON – An Ogle County judge told a Mt. Morris man that inpatient treatment for his alcohol addiction is an opportunity to “better himself” after sentencing him to two years of probation for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Jared Babler, 28, was charged with grabbing his mother during an April 15 incident in his home, where he resides with his mother and father.

He was accused of making physical contact “of an insulting or provoking nature” with his elderly mother when he grabbed her following an argument with his father, who was trying to get him to seek treatment for alcohol abuse.

Babler’s attorney, Ogle County Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow, told Judge Anthony Peska on May 9 that Babler would be entering a “long-term inpatient residential center” for at least a year in Pekin for treatment.

Through a plea agreement, Babler was sentenced to 24 months of probation and time served while he was held in the Ogle County Jail, Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley said.

“We’ve been in contact with the victim in regards to the defendant’s treatment,” Huntley said. ”Alcohol addiction played a part in this offense."

As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of aggravated battery to a person older than 60 and a separate charge from 2024 of driving on a revoked driver’s license were dismissed. He was fined and ordered to pay $600 in restitution on the misdemeanor traffic charge.

As part of his probation sentence, Babler must not consume alcohol, submit to drug/alcohol testing, and cooperate and complete any substance abuse treatment recommended by the probation department, including but not limited to the facility in which he will be housed: Adult and Teen Challenge of the Greater Midwest, a faith-based treatment facility in Pekin.

“You are going to go into treatment,” Peska told Babler. “I wish you luck. I think that will be good for you. This is an opportunity to better yourself. I hope this treatment is eye-opening.”

Peska told Babler that he should be thankful for his family’s support during the court process.

“She’s been here to support you the entire time,” said Peska, referring to Babler’s elderly mother. “That shows a mother’s love right there.”