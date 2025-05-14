Beyond Trim: Sheet pan suppers are easy, healthy way to cook

STERLING — For an easy, healthy meal, you might want to give this culinary trend a try. Sheet pan supper refers to the practice of placing all the components of your meal on a sheet pan and roasting in the oven.

It’s a meal that requires minimal prep time and it’s basically hands off once the pan is in the oven so you can do other things until dinner is ready.

Tips to get started

Preheat the oven! Roasting requires high heat. That means 375-425 degrees.

Line your baking sheet with parchment paper or non-stick aluminum foil for easy clean up.

Try to pair proteins and vegetables with similar cooking times. Here’s a chart that can help you determine that.

Sheet pan supper combinations (Photo provided by CGH Health Foundation)

Choose olive or avocado oil to spray or coat your vegetables. They are best for high heat.

If you’re using oil and/or seasonings, mix everything together right on the sheet pan to save on cleanup.

Here’s a vegetarian version that might appeal to pasta lovers. It features gnocchi, a shelf-stable fresh pasta you can find in most grocery stores.

Sheet Pan Gnocchi

16 oz. package gnocchi

¼ cup olive oil

Yellow bell pepper - cut into bite size pieces

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 Red onion cut into chunks

1 c. bite size asparagus pieces

1 c. sliced mushrooms

1 t. Italian seasoning

1 t. garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cover a large, rimmed baking sheet with non-stick foil or parchment paper. Open gnocchi package and add gnocchi to center of baking sheet. Separate the individual dumplings as they will be stuck together. Pile the vegetables on top of the gnocchi. In a small cup or bowl combine the olive oil, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt and whisk. Pour the mixture over the gnocchi and vegetables and use your hands to toss until every piece is coated with the oil and seasonings. Gently pat the mixture into one layer. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring once halfway through the baking time.

Makes 4 servings. Nutritional information (does not include optional ingredients): 340 calories, 47g carbohydrate, 6 g protein, 14g fat, 4g fiber.

Optional ingredients: 8 oz. mozzarella pearls or 1/4 cup grated or shaved parmesan, 8 oz. cooked Italian sausage.

Suggested vegetable substitutions: Broccoli florets, zucchini.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.