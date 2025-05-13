Rock Falls man injured when motorcycle, SUV collide in rural Dixon

DIXON – A Rock Falls man is hospitalized in Rockford after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV in rural Dixon.

Jordan M. Goodell, 26, was injured in the crash that happened about 5 p.m. Monday, May 12, near Palmyra Road and Peek Home Road, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Goodell’s 2020 Harley was traveling northeast on Palmyra Road when it collided with a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Melissa J. Blomberg, 35, of Dixon, as she was traveling southwest on Palmyra Road. She also suffered injuries in the crash, police said.

Goodell was taken to OSF St. Katherine Hospital in Dixon and later transferred to OSF St. Anthony’s in Rockford for further treatment. Paramedics took Blomberg and her passenger to CGH Medical Center in Sterling. They were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dixon Rural Fire Department and Advance EMS Ambulance Services. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.