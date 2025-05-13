Newman’s Evan Bushman pitches 3-hit shutout at Amboy: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Newman 8, Amboy 0: Newman’s Evan Bushman struck out nine, walked just one and allowed three hits in a complete game shutout. Garrett Matznick and Daniel Kelly led the team with three RBIs apiece in the road win. Joe Oswalt had three hits from the No. 9 spot for Newman.

Geneseo 5, Sterling 3: Sterling scored two unearned runs but was out-hit 8-4 in the home loss. Drew Nettleton led the team with two RBIs and struck out six in five innings. Mason Hubbard pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Golden Warriors.

Rock Falls 8, North Boone 4: The Rockets pulled away with seven runs in the sixth inning to earn the comeback win at home. Owen Mandrell had three hits and Connor Fritz added two hits and an RBI. Mason Landes got the win in relief after pitching two hitless, scoreless innings.

Byron 16, Dixon 5 (5 inn.): The Dukes were out-hit 14-5 in the road loss as Byron had multiple hits against four Dixon pitchers. Eli Kirchoff led Dixon with two RBIs.

Forreston 4, Galena 2: The Cardinals scored four runs in the fifth inning and held on for the road win despite six errors. Alec Shoonhoven had two RBIs and Kendall Erdmann pitched three scoreless innings. Brendan Greenfield got the win after pitching four innings.

Oregon 8, Rockford Lutheran 3: Jackson Messenger was 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the road win. Nole Campos pitched 6⅔innings with three runs (zero earned) to get the win.

Bureau Valley 7, Ridgewood 5: Logan Philhower hit a two-run triple and Bracin Patnoe added two RBIs in the home win. The Storm took control with four runs in the fifth inning.

Erie-Prophetstown 9, Mendota 0: Caden VanHorn hit a grand slam as the Panthers cruised to a home win. Braedyn Frank pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts, three walks and Braylon Swertfeger was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for E-P.

East Dubuque 16, West Carroll 1 (5 inn.): The Thunder gave up 11 unearned runs and had just two hits in the home setback.

Softball

Sterling 3, Kewanee 0: Sterling tossed a combined two-hitter with three pitchers in the home win. Mya Lira was 3 for 3 to lead the team in hits as Marley Sechrest, Layla Wright and Georgia Gallardo had RBIs.

Newman 9, Amboy 5: Gianna Vance struck out 11 in a complete-game road win and led the team with four RBIs. Claire Van Holten led the Comets with three hits, including a triple.

North Boone 5, Dixon 0: North Boone’s Courtney Troutt pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk at Dixon. The Vikings had seven hits and scored two unearned runs against Allie Abell in her complete game with five strikeouts and two walks.

Lena-Winslow 10, Forreston 0: The Cardinals were shut out at home despite seven hits. The Panthers scored seven unearned runs.

Byron 12, Oregon 2: Byron took advantage of eight unearned runs in the win at Oregon. Kaelin Shaffer hit a solo home run for Oregon. Myla Draheim pitched a complete game for Oregon with five strikeouts, one walk and seven hits allowed.

Erie-Prophetstown 12, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Wynn Renkes pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts, two walks and no earned runs allowed in the home win. Lily Swatos led E-P with three RBIs.

Eastland 10, River Ridge-Scales Mound 6: The Cougars pulled away late with four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Isabella Ames led Eastland with three hits and Tatum Grim had two RBIs. Keara Kaus pitched a complete game and all six runs were unearned.

Boys track & field

Forreston-Polo wins Milledgeville invite: F-P tallied 136 points ahead of runner-up Morrison (110). The Missiles (70) took fourth, Newman (58) was fifth and West Carroll (17) was seventh.

Area event winners include Morrison’s Levi Milder (100 meters, 200), Colton Bielema (400) and Rylan Alvarado (long jump); Newman’s Wyatt Widolff (800); Forreston’s Joey Rowland (3,200) and Eli Ferris (110 hurdles, high jump); and Eastland-Milledgeville’s Parker Krogman (300 hurdles).

In relay action, F-P won the 4x100, Newman won the 4x100 throwers relay, Morrison won the 4x200, E-M won the 4x400 and West Carroll won the 4x800.