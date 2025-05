Pre-kindergartener Memphis Mongan checks out the vintage Ford tractor at the Oregon High School's FFA agriculture event on Friday, May 9, 2025. FFA kids brought their tractors to the Oregon Elementary School for grade school students to explore. A petting zoo with a variety of animals cared for by FFA students was also part of the event. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The weather was perfect and the animals and tractors did not disappoint as Oregon Elementary School students flocked to the Oregon High School’s FFA Petting Zoo and Ag Event on Friday, May 9, 2025.

FFA students brought their tractors and animals to the lawn of the elementary school for kids to learn about agriculture.