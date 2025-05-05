Fritts to host medication drop-off drive May 13

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will host a prescription drug drop-off event from 4-6 p.m Thursday, May 13.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Mendota Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive in Mendota.

“In partnership with the Mendota Chamber of Commerce, City of Mendota, and Mendota Police Department, join us for a prescription drop-off drive to make our community safer,” said Fritts. “I encourage all constituents to attend and utilize this opportunity to safely discard unwanted or expired medications.”

Participants should remain in their vehicles and follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot for safety reasons.

Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, vaping devices and cartridges (lithium batteries removed), and pet medications. Restricted items include liquids, syringes, and needles.