State Rep. McCombie accepting spring photo contest entries

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is accepting entries for her fifth annual spring photo contest.

The contest is open to 89th Congressional District residents.

Participants can submit photographs of people, landscapes or landmarks to showcase spring’s beauty. Residents can submit a photo that best represents the 89th District’s people and places, including monuments and statues. The winning photos will be displayed in McCombie’s Savanna and Springfield offices for the 104th General Assembly term.

The winning pictures will be selected by McCombie. The photographers also will be invited to the photograph unveiling at McCombie’s Savanna office. An 89th District map is available online at repmccombie.com.

The contest rules include:

Photos must be submitted by email to mccombiephotocontest@gmail.com.

Pictures must be taken in the 89th District during the spring.

Photos are due as soon as possible, and winners will be announced June 21.

Pictures must be sent in high resolution.

Photo submission emails must include the photographer’s name, home address, email, phone number and photograph location.

For more information, call 815-291-8989.