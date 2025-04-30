April 30, 2025
Amankwa selected Sterling High School student of the month

By Charlene Bielema
Merrick Amankwa

Merrick Amankwa (Photo provided by Merrick Amankwa)

STERLING — Merrick Amankwa, a senior, has been chosen a Sterling High School student of month for April.

She is the daughter of Josie and Andrew Carskaden and has three siblings: Harper Carskaden, Franklin Carskaden and Scottie Carskaden.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Through my years of high school, the most interesting classes I have taken were Foods, 3D Art 1, and Publications. I feel I was most engaged in these classes, as it had a lot of creative freedom and students were able to experiment while also learning from mistakes.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan to go to University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study business and play volleyball. 

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activities would definitely be high school volleyball and basketball. I have been an athlete all of my life, and through both of my high school teams I have experienced great success as well as failure, which has ultimately taught me leadership and resilience.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One of the most memorable moments of school events would be homecoming week and numbers ball, or winning the Sectional championship my senior year with my basketball team. It is a very fun experience to have the whole school bonding together and just to have a whole week of fun activities and events, and for winning the sectional, it was just a very surreal and proud moment that I will never forget.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to have a strong collegiate volleyball career, to have a fun and memorable college experience, all while studying hard to ultimately set myself well off in life.

