Sauk Valley families can access early childhood resources through O.W.L. Early Childhood Resource Hub

STERLING — Parents in Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties have a new online tool to find early childhood resources near them.

The Sauk Valley STARS Early Childhood Coalition, along with the Birth to Five Illinois: Region 47 Family and Action Councils have officially launched the O.W.L. Early Childhood Resource Hub. The new interactive online space helps families and caregivers find local early childhood resources, programs, events, developmental screenings and childcare information in all three counties.

Families connect with their Regional Coordinated Intake Specialist who helps them find the early childhood resources that best suit them.

Early childhood is from birth to age 8, when children’s brains quickly begin growing as they start learning key skills such as speech, problem-solving and forming relationships.

Early childhood programs

0-3 Home Visiting programs: These programs provide free home-based support, including parenting education, developmental screenings, early learning activities and connections to community resources promoting healthy development and school readiness.

Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties have four home visiting programs for families with children from birth to age 3, including Baby TALK, Early Headstart, Healthy Families Illinois and Parents as Teachers First Years.

Head Start: The Tri-County Opportunities Council Early Head Start/Head Start program supports expectant parents and children up to 5 years old with child and family development services. Eligibility is determined by income, age, and other factors, such as receiving public benefits, housing status or having a child with a disability. The program partners with families to help prepare children for school readiness.

Preschool for All: This free program offers preschool services aligned with state guidelines to children 3 to 5 years of age. Children learn through a research-based curriculum and receive developmental screenings to help them succeed in school. For more information, call Regional Office of Education 47 in Sterling at 815-625-1495.

Developmental screenings: These quick checks help to see if a child is meeting key milestones in their development, including speech, movement and how they play with others. Screenings check for signs of delays to ensure kids get the early intervention help they need to progress alongside their peers.

Early interventions: The program provides services such as speech, developmental and physical therapy for children under the age of 3 experiencing developmental delays or disabilities. Families work with specialists to design individualized plans for their children.

Parents as Teachers: A parent education and family support program providing expectant parents and families with children from birth to age 3 with free services.

The program aims to strengthen parent-child relationships, reinforce parenting skills, and promote child growth and development. It is funded by an Illinois State Board of Education grant and families must meet eligibility guidelines to qualify.

Other O.W.L. resources include the Community Resource Directory, a list of organizations with contact details that help families find transportation, food, housing, employment and education assistance.

O.W.L. can also connect families with the 4-C: Community Coordinated Childcare program, which helps caregivers find and pay for childcare in their area. Childcare providers can be found online at illinoiscaresforkids.org.