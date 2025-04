Maggie Shaddock, a student at St. Anne’s School, prays the Rosary on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at St. Anne’s Church in Dixon. Students, staff and parishioners were invited in to pray for the recently deceased Pope Francis. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — St. Anne’s students, staff and parishioners gathered at the church Wednesday, April, 23, 2025, to pray for recently deceased Pope Francis.

A picture of the pontiff was put on display on the altar as the group paid tribute by praying the rosary.

Pope Francis died Monday, April 21, 2025, at the Vatican.