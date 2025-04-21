Dixon Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for 33rd home

Nichole Richardt gestures toward her developing home Saturday, April 19, 2025, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the 33rd Dixon Habitat for Humanity home. Ricahardt will share the home with son Isaiah Chattic, 17, and daughter Azareya Chattic, 16. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Newest Dixon Habitat for Humanity homeowner Nichole Richardt is excited to “start to make it my forever home,” she said during a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, April 19, 2025, for the organization’s 33rd home build.

Richardt was supported by mom Janie Conley, daughter Azareya Chattic, 16, and friend Shayla Stamm as she embarks on this endeavor. Both daughter and son Isaiah Chattic, 17, will reside in the home.

Construction is going well even with more costly materials, according to Rachel Deskins, DHFH public relations coordinator. A regular crew meets on Wednesdays for the build, and are joined by volunteers, often from a local group or organization, on Saturdays at the site.