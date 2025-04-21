April 21, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Dixon Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for 33rd home

By Alex T. Paschal
Nichole Richardt gestures towards her developing home Saturday, April 19, 2025, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the 33rd Dixon Habitat for Humanity home build. Ricahardt will share the home with son Isaiah Chattic, 17, and daughter Azareya Chattic, 16.

Nichole Richardt gestures toward her developing home Saturday, April 19, 2025, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the 33rd Dixon Habitat for Humanity home. Ricahardt will share the home with son Isaiah Chattic, 17, and daughter Azareya Chattic, 16. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Newest Dixon Habitat for Humanity homeowner Nichole Richardt is excited to “start to make it my forever home,” she said during a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, April 19, 2025, for the organization’s 33rd home build.

Richardt was supported by mom Janie Conley, daughter Azareya Chattic, 16, and friend Shayla Stamm as she embarks on this endeavor. Both daughter and son Isaiah Chattic, 17, will reside in the home.

Construction is going well even with more costly materials, according to Rachel Deskins, DHFH public relations coordinator. A regular crew meets on Wednesdays for the build, and are joined by volunteers, often from a local group or organization, on Saturdays at the site.

Image 1 of 5
Dixon Habitat for Humanity homeowner Nichole Richardt (second from right) with mom Janie Conley (left), daughter Azareya Chattic, 16, and friend Shayla Stamm break ground for the newest home build Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Dixon Habitat for Humanity homeowner Nichole Richardt (second from right) with mom Janie Conley (left), daughter Azareya Chattic, 16, and friend Shayla Stamm break ground for the newest home build Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
DixonHabitat for Humanity
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media