Culver’s of Dixon announces 3 promotions

Culver's of Dixon has announced three promotions to shift leader. They are (from left) Abby Meeks, Austin Day and Joya Katner. (Photo provided by Culver's of Dixon)

DIXON — Abby Meeks, Austin Day and Joya Katner were recently promoted to shift leaders at Culver’s of Dixon.

Their role is focused on leading their team on every shift to serve fresh ButterBurgers and custard to guests, Culver’s of Dixon owner/operator Kayla Halfacre said.

“Congratulations, I’m so very proud of your hard work – your opportunities with Culver’s are endless,“ Halfacre said.

Day began his Culver’s journey three years ago when a friend working at Culver’s encouraged him to apply. Later, his fellow crew members and leaders inspired him to pursue a shift leader position. One of his goals is to continue the inspiration and inspire others to learn and grow.

“The culture and community that surround the building on a day-to-day basis is wonderful and makes work more fun than it being a task,” Day said.

“I love working at Culver’s because it doesn’t feel like I’m walking into a job,” Meeks said. “Our culture is unmatched and every day is like a little family reunion whether that’s regulars that come in or our crew! I think because we genuinely care, it feels like we’re inviting people into our home.”

Her desire to become a shift leader came from her passion to continuously grow and learn. She loves sharing a smile with guests at the drive-thru and leading her team in the kitchen during a rush.

“The people of Culver’s have changed my life, and I hope to be a friend and a role model to a future shift leader,” Katner said.

What she loves about Culver’s is the positive and uplifting atmosphere and showing hospitality to guests at the drive-thru. Katner views Culver’s as more than just a job, but as a community and a lifestyle.