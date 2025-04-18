Dixon cannabis dispensary high on its new flower collection launch

DIXON – Terrabis, a multistate cannabis operator with a Dixon location, has announced the launch of its exclusive high-potency flower in the Illinois market.

Available now, this premium line of cannabis flower is exclusively offered at all Terrabis dispensaries in Illinois, according to a news release.

The collection features seven top-shelf strains, each hand-selected for their quality, bold terpene profiles, and potency ranging from 25% THC to 32% THC. The flower will be available in 3.5g and 14g options, providing a variety of choices to meet customer needs.

“This launch represents a major achievement for our team and underscores our commitment to bringing premium, thoughtfully crafted cannabis to the communities we serve,” said Dan Ambrosino, Terrabis CEO. “Expanding our product offerings in Illinois allows us to deepen our connection with customers while delivering the high-quality experience they’ve come to expect from us. We’re thrilled to share this exciting next chapter in our growth.”

Along with Dixon, Terrabis’ Illinois dispensaries are located in Plainfield, Woodstock and Grayville. For information about Terrabis and its products, visit www.terrabis.co.