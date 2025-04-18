Culver’s in Rock Falls and Dixon to donate portion of Earth Day sales to Living Lands & Waters

Culver’s locations on Earth Day, April 22, will support Living Lands & Waters. Ten percent of net sales from participating restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin will be donated to this cause. (Shaw Local File Photo)

ROCK FALLS — Since opening its first restaurant in Wisconsin in 1984, Culver’s has been committed to supporting local causes and helping to keep its communities strong.

To continue that mission, participating Culver’s restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin will donate 10% of net sales to support Living Lands & Waters on Earth Day, April 22..

“We are excited to support Living Lands & Waters and to do our part to make a difference in keeping America clean,” said Ashlee Alber, owner-operator of the Culver’s of Rock Falls. “We genuinely care about our community and the families within it and one way we can do that is by helping keep our lands and waterways clean.”

In addition to Rock Falls, Culver’s locations in Dixon and Clinton, Iowa, also will participate, according to a news release.

On April 22, guests can visit participating restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa to support this cause. Some restaurants will be participating all day while others have chosen to do so between 4 and 8 p.m.

Headquartered in East Moline, Living Lands & Waters aids in the protection, preservation and restoration of the natural environment of the nation’s major rivers and their watersheds.

In recent years, LL & W has completed projects in states including Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri. Projects include waterway cleanups, river salvage, trail restoration, tree planting and community awareness initiatives and education.