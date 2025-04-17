Sterling Main Street launches flower basket raffle to support downtown beautification

STERLING – Sterling Main Street is bringing a little extra bloom to downtown Sterling this summer – and you can take a piece of it home.

The organization has announced its 2025 flower basket raffle that offers community members the chance to win one of two hanging flower baskets while supporting beautification efforts for the downtown district.

These stunning baskets, provided by Distinctive Gardens, feature the same vibrant combination of blooms seen throughout downtown Sterling each season. It’s the perfect way to brighten up your porch, patio or garden and support your community at the same time.

Proceeds from the raffle directly benefit Sterling Main Street’s beautification efforts, ensuring the downtown district remains a lively and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.

“This hanging basket raffle is a fun way for the community to get involved while helping us keep downtown Sterling blooming beautifully,” said Janna Groharing, executive director of Sterling Main Street. “Every ticket purchased plays a part in enhancing the look and feel of our beloved downtown area.”

Tickets cost $5 each or five for $20 and can be bought in person at the Twin City Farmers Market on Saturday mornings or online at givebutter.com/3yFmZ7. You also can Venmo Sterling Main Street (be sure to note basket raffle in the “What’s this for?” line).

Winners will be drawn Sunday, May 11. For information, visit www.sterlingmainstreet.org or follow Sterling Main Street on Facebook and Instagram.