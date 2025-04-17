Dixon man sentenced to 3 years in prison for beating woman in the face while she was driving

DIXON — A Dixon man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a woman in the face with an aluminum bottle and hitting her with his hands as she was driving.

Derrick Flynn, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in Lee County Circuit Court to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in connection with the August 2023 case, according to court documents. A charge of aggravated battery in a public place, in this case a public thoroughfare, was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The attack took place on Bloody Gulch Road as the woman was driving them from Rock Falls back to Dixon, Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said at the time of Flynn’s arrest.

The victim called 911, and Flynn was arrested about 11:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Ninth Street. Flynn’s actions caused the woman to suffer severe lacerations and various chipped or dislodged teeth.

He has been ordered to pay $12,173 in restitution to the victim and another $1,699 in fines.

He was given credit for 600 days served. His next court appearance will be Oct. 3 to determine any additional financial responsibilities, according to court records.

The 2023 case marks the second time Flynn has been accused of attacking another person while in a moving vehicle.

Flynn was charged in September 2022 after his passenger, Yishmael Q. Sneed, 28, died after they fought in a moving car.

According to investigators, Sneed was a passenger in a car driven by Flynn about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022. The two men got into a fight, and Sneed jumped or rolled from the vehicle, which was westbound in the 1200 block of Palmyra Road, police said. Sneed died of multiple blunt force injuries a short time later at KSB Hospital.

Flynn was formally charged Sept. 28, 2022, with aggravated battery and obstructing justice (for refusing a blood draw), both felonies, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Flynn posted $20,000 of $200,000 bond and was freed Sept. 29, 2022. A driving while under the influence charge was added to the roster of charges one month later.

That case is still moving through the court system toward a jury trial, with a pretrial conference set for 1:30 p.m. June 5, 2025, at the Lee County Courthouse.

Flynn already has one conviction in Lee County for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm – on Nov. 15, 2009, he beat a man in the face with a pitcher, court records show.

He was sentenced March 11, 2010, to two and a half years of probation in that case.