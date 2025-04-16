Dixon’s OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center relocates anticoagulation clinic

DIXON – OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is relocating its anticoagulation clinic from the hospital to the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health, 102 S. Hennepin Ave., within the Family Health Center in Suite LL102.

This move will take effect Wednesday, April 30, according to a news release.

The OSF Saint Katharine anticoagulation clinic specializes in managing and monitoring patients who require blood-thinning medications to prevent blood clots. Patients currently receiving care at the anticoagulation clinic will be notified of the move and provided with all necessary information to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are excited about this move and the positive impact it will have on our patients,” said Jessica Dowdall, director of physician offices at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center. “Our goal is to provide the best possible care, and we look forward to continuing that in our new location.”