STERLING – Sterling American Legion Post 296, at 601 First Ave., Sterling, will conduct a garage sale fundraiser Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26.

The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grilled pork chop sandwiches will be available for sale both days.

Donations for the sale will be accepted at Post 296 from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 24. Clothing items will not be accepted.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Sterling American Legion activities.