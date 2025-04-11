Franklin Creek Conservation Association to host ‘A Day at the Mill’ in May

STERLING – The Franklin Creek Conservation Association will host its first big event of the year, “A Day at the Mill,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at the Franklin Creek Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road in Franklin Grove.

The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the new wildlife display on the second floor of the grist mill museum, followed by corn-grinding demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There also will be more than 20 craft, handmade items and sweets vendors, plus a concession stand and gift shop.

Guided hikes will leave the mill at 11:30 a.m. There are three different difficulty levels for hikers to choose from:

Easy: A bluebell hike along the spring creek.

Medium: A trek along the Huser Trail takes hikers to the new Indian Head and Steamboat rock area by the creek.

Hard: Hikers start at Banker Shelter and travel around the quarry.

The FCCA is a nonprofit organization that manages the Franklin Creek Grist Mill and is involved in helping to preserve the Franklin Creek State Natural Area in Lee County.

There is no cost to attend the event, but a $5 family donation is suggested. For more information, email engage@franklincreekconservation.org or call 815-456-2718.