April 10, 2025
Ministerial association announces upcoming Dixon events

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Area Christian Ministerial Association logo (Photo provided by Dixon Area Christian Ministerial Association)

DIXON – The Dixon Area Christian Ministerial Association has announced its upcoming schedule of events.

April 18 Good Friday services

  • 1 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Church, 612 Highland Ave., Dixon
  • 3 p.m.: First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
  • 5:30 p.m.: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1013 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon
  • 6 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., Dixon

An Easter sunrise service will be from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Sunday, April 20, at the Dixon riverfront.

Other events

DACMA is hosting a community prayer walk at 6 p.m. May 1. The walk will start at the Dixon riverfront.

Baccalaureate for Dixon High School seniors will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, in the Dixon High School Auditorium.

