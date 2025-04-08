Oregon’s Christine Ramirez scores twice in win: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls soccer

Oregon 4, Indian Creek 1: Christine Ramirez had two goals as the Hawks improved to 4-1-1. Shaylee Davis and Bezzali Cadenas also found the net for Oregon in the home win.

Alleman 9, Sterling 0: Sterling trailed 7-0 at halftime in the road loss. The Golden Warriors fell to 1-8 and 0-3 in the Western Big 6 Conference.

Girls track & field

Sterling’s Zuithoff wins event: Laney Zuithoff had Sterling’s lone event victory in the 1600, winning in 6:17.67 for the Golden Warriors at the Geneseo triangular. Geneseo won the meet with 90 points, ahead of United Township (61) and Sterling (27).

Boys tennis

Sterling 8, Moline 1: Sterling swept six singles matches as Aron Rivera beat Christian Heim 6-0, 6-4 in No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Sterling’s Gavin Staats and Micah Peterson beat Varun Mekala and Prateek Dharinkata 6-1, 6-3.