The TALK-LINE interview for April 7 featured Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallas Knack discussing upcoming chamber events including a Keystone Young Business speed networking seminar April 16, a Professional Women’s Networking gathering April 30, the 59th annual Sauk Valley Chamber golf outing June 13 and upcoming scholarship presentations in May.

