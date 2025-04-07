Rock Falls house fire sends two to hospital, state fire marshal investigating

ROCK FALLS – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Sunday night at their Rock Falls home.

Rock Falls and Sterling firefighters and CGH EMS were called at 9:37 p.m. to 222 Ave. D in Rock Falls for a reported structure fire with a possible explosion.

According to a news release, the first crew arrived at 9:43 p.m. to find fire coming out of several windows of the one-story, single-family structure.

The home’s three occupants were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the house before the fire department’s arrival, according to the release. Two of them were taken to CGH Medical Center. The third refused treatment at the scene. Authorities did not release the residents’ names.

A mutual-aid box alarm was called, bringing in additional fire and EMS crews from Dixon, Amboy, Prophetstown, Morrison, Milledgeville and Polo.

Crews remained on scene for several hours while the fire was investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.